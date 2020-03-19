Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








