scams

Fake 'mask exemption cards' circulate on social media

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of this week, more than 20 states are requiring people to wear masks as spikes in the coronavirus continue. But now there are cards circulating online, and across social media, that states a person with disabilities does not have to wear a mask.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers these "mask exemption cards" are bogus and completely fake.

Some versions of the card show an eagle logo trying to mimic the seal of the U.S. Department of Justice, which enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The cards even have misspellings and state that "wearing a face mask posses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act, I am not required to disclose my condition to you."

In the messge, you'll notice the word "posses" is misspelled.

This week, the FTC confirmed these cards are not issued or endorsed by the Department of Justice while also urging the public to get all information from government websites like ADA.gov and not from social media.

"In general, there's no medical exemption, and if somebody thought that they were so sick or so disabled that they can't wear a mask, then those people should not be in public places, like restaurants or public buildings, where they can be exposed to a deadly disease. They should be having someone go and pick things up for them," said Dr. Brooke Goldner, an autoimmune specialist and telemedicine doctor.

For more information about the latest scams getting reported, you can visit FTC.gov.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirus helptravelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakconsumercovid 19disability issuesscamsscamconsumer concernssafe from scams
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAMS
Scammers are asking to sample water for COVID, mayor says
Man accused of stealing $41K in iPads from school in Pasadena
Fake city workers rob woman after COVID-19 water scam
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former youth coach accused of kidnapping and murder
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
HISD planning to deliver food to students
Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police
Scammers are asking to sample water for COVID, mayor says
Bank robber leaves teller note blaming COVID-19, police say
Suspect runs over 83-year-old with his own car at Valero
Show More
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Walmart closing 2 Houston-area stores for disinfecting
More TOP STORIES News