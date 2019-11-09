WATCH
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Society
Experience the Philippines at the largest Filipino festival in the south
KTRK
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend is one of the most diverse counties in the country and it's showing off its diversity hosting the largest Filipino festival in the south.
ABC13's Elita Loresca will be one of the hosts this year.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Sugar Land.
For more information,
click here.
The Philippines is made up of 7,100 islands and 170 dialects.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
