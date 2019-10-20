Society

Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90

In this Jan. 17, 2002 file photo, former Baltimore city Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro III. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

BALTIMORE -- Thomas D'Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.

A spokesman for Pelosi said D'Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother "the finest public servant I have ever known.''

D'Alesandro served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, prominent Maryland politician Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D'Alesandro also served as a state delegate and congressman.

The younger D'Alesandro didn't seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.

Pelosi says D'Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobituarypoliticsnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros stars celebrate big win with their families
Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series
Astros get wild in ALCS locker room celebration
3-year-old found wandering alone in northwest Harris County
Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston
Celebs and athletes congratulate Astros on ALCS Championship
Meet the 95-year-old Houston Astros fan who still attends games
Show More
Man beats peeping Tom to death after catching him outside window
Jersey Village man rescues dog from burning neighbor's house
Where to find Astros ALCS Champs and World Series gear
Here's when the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series
Houston Astros World Series tickets: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News