HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like FREE stuff? Check out this list of free events going on this week.
Friday, March 15
One Night of Queen
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
FUNomenal Spring Break
Discovery Green
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free Luau Party
The Square at Memorial City
5 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Project Dance Houston
Discovery Green
11 a.m.
Festival of Colors
7601 S Forest Gate Dr
Noon - 4 p.m.
St. Patrick's Celebration
Town Green Park
Noon - 9 p.m.
Magical March Movies
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Diaz: Noche Caliente
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Sunday March 17
St. Patrick's Day
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Annual FM 1960 Parade
5790 FM 1960 W
2 p.m.
Spring break concerts and St. Patrick Day festivities all for FREE this weekend
