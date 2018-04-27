Enjoy some fun for less with these free events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 4/28- 4/30:
Saturday, April 28
Free Craft Day
The Square at Memorial City
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Free Yoga Event
The Houstonian
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Square Live with Andrew Karnavas
The Square at Memorial City
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Movie Night
Discovery Green
8:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 29
Crawfish Sunday's
Southern Star Brewing Tours
12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Monday, April 30
Kids Eat Free
Texas Roadhouse
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
May 2-4
Monkey and Francine In the City of Tigers
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.