Enjoy some fun for less with these free events this weekend

Enjoy these freebies this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 4/28- 4/30:

Saturday, April 28
Free Craft Day
The Square at Memorial City
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free Yoga Event
The Houstonian
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Square Live with Andrew Karnavas
The Square at Memorial City

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free Movie Night
Discovery Green
8:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 29

Crawfish Sunday's
Southern Star Brewing Tours
12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Monday, April 30

Kids Eat Free
Texas Roadhouse
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

May 2-4

Monkey and Francine In the City of Tigers
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.
