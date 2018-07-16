SOCIETY

Elon Musk launches Twitter tirade against cave rescue diver

EMBED </>More Videos

Elon Musk calls Thai cave rescuer 'pedo guy' (KTRK)

By
A British diver who took part in the Thailand cave rescue says he is considering suing Tesla's Elon Musk after Musk launched a Twitter tirade against him.

RELATED: All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thailand cave

Musk called Vern Unsworth a "pedo," or pedophile, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Musk vented his anger after Unsworth said the mini submarine Musk sent to Thailand for the rescue was a publicity stunt. The sub was never used.

RELATED: Musk weighs in with cave rescue assistance

Unsworth's efforts in mapping the cave were credited with rescuing the 12 boys and their coach. But Musk questioned whether Unsworth was involved at all.

Unsworth says he's now considering suing because Musk called him a pedophile.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytwitterelon muskrescueu.s. & worldlawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
This Texas teacher has sign language skills that rock
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News