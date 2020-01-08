abc13 plus alvin

Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca stopped by WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary in Alvin to spend time with the students and teach them all about the weather.

Both students and faculty had a chance to ask her many questions about working at ABC13, including how she prepares for a TV broadcast. A few students and one teacher had the opportunity to deliver the weather by forecasting in front of their peers as well.

ABC13 would like to thank WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary for welcoming Elita during this fun, interactive presentation.

RELATED: Alvin ISD's highly gifted students soar in district's WINGS Academy



