abc13 plus alvin

Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin ISD

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca stopped by WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary in Alvin ISD to spend time with the students and teach them all about the weather.

Both students and faculty had a chance to ask her many questions about working at ABC13, including how she prepares for a TV broadcast. A few students and one teacher had the opportunity to deliver the weather by forecasting in front of their peers as well.

ABC13 would like to thank WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary for welcoming Elita during this fun, interactive presentation.

RELATED: Alvin ISD's highly gifted students soar in district's WINGS Academy



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13'+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalvinhoustonalvin isdeducationabc13 plusweatherabc13 plus alvinstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS ALVIN
Highly gifted Houston students soar in district's WINGS Academy
Feeling down? This popular Alvin food spot has the cure
Joe's Bar-B-Q in Alvin has portion sizes as big as Texas
The rich history of Nolan Ryan's hometown in Alvin, Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details released in brutal sexual assault of 19-year-old
Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit
Bank customer followed and robbed in Galleria parking garage: Police
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in SW Houston: HPD
Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday
You could find $10K in gold and silver during this Houston hunt
Show More
Man found dead believed to have fallen in water while riding bike
Astros could learn punishment soon for sign stealing: Sources
Elderly woman injured during purse robbery: Video
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
Highly gifted Houston students soar in district's WINGS Academy
More TOP STORIES News