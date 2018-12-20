HOLIDAY

Elderly man leaves behind 14 years of Christmas gifts for 2-year-old neighbor

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old. (Owen Williams/Twitter)

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old.

Owen Williams chronicled the touching series of gifts on Twitter, explaining that his neighbor's daughter came over after her father's death with a large plastic bag.

"In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next (fourteen) years," Williams wrote. "He always told us he'd live (until) he was 100 years old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas."



Williams said he and his wife would continue to give their young daughter "a present from Ken" each year for the next 14 years.

He remembered his neighbor as a man of many hobbies who was kind to the family dog.


Williams later tweeted that he had opened one of the presents -- he and his wife couldn't resist -- and found a book from French artist and writer Tomi Ungerer.



"We're definitely going to open one every year (until) 2032, by the way. It'll be our way of remembering an immensely generous gentleman - our new Christmas tradition," Williams added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodholidaychristmasu.s. & worldchristmas gifteuropeacts of kindness
HOLIDAY
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
Deputies say holiday stress may lead to domestic violence
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
More holiday
SOCIETY
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
More Society
Top Stories
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
Two women accused of stealing 70 items from Galleria
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
Estranged husband wanted in murder of Houston mother
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Show More
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
UPS driver accused of stealing packages before Christmas
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
15-year-old missing Galveston County girl found safe
Incoming Harris County judge gets feel for new job
More News