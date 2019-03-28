Easter Seals: Walk With Me
Walk With Me is a non-competitive 5K or shorter Family Fun Walk benefiting Easter Seals Greater Houston, which provides services for people of all ages with all types of disabilities. Following the walk, there will be an after-party at the Masihara Pavilion inside the zoo with children's activities, live music, food, drinks and more until 10:30am. After the event, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the zoo for the remainder of the day. Learn More
Route Length
5K (3.1 miles) or shorter Family Fun Walk.
The route is a loop through the Houston Zoo. 5K = 4 laps. For a shorter Family Fun Walk, cut down the number of laps. This is a non-competitive event so it is completely up to you as to how far you walk! See Route Map
