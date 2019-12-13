Society

Eagle Scout raises thousands to restore headstones at historic black cemetery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grateful community honored Boy Scout Connor Roberts for his work in restoring a historic black cemetery in Houston.

Several of the headstones and grave markers were damaged or missing in the College Memorial Park cemetery on West Dallas Street.

For his Eagle Scout project, Roberts decided to raise money and repair the damage. Roberts estimated more than 4,400 people are buried there.

We first reported Roberts' efforts in September. Since then, he's been hard at work.

On Saturday, the community celebrated his efforts as they installed new headstones.

Roberts earned more than $3,000 on his GoFundMe account, which detailed his work and why it was historically important.

