Eagle Scout creates 'Hope Kits' for the homeless in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local Boy Scout came up with an Eagle Scout Project to help the homeless.

Brooks Ayre and several members of Troop 1223 assembled more than 100 of what they call "Hope Kits" for the homeless.

Each kit has a blanket, beanie, book, toiletries, letters of encouragement as well as water and snacks.

Ayre distributed the kits at The Beacon in downtown this weekend.

ABC13 spoke with some recipients and they told Ayre "thank you" and told him to keep up the good work.

