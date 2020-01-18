Society

EaDo Bike Co. wants Houston drivers to enjoy city and ride more

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Desmond Bitner and Nathan Marquez said opening a bike shop in east downtown was only the first goal they wanted to accomplish in their new community.

"I think the first thing we need to address is we need to stop thinking of alternative transportation as alternative transportation," said Bitner with EaDo Bike Co.

The EaDo Bike Co. opened three years ago vowing to make the east downtown area more bike friendly through community events.



"Seeing more and more people show up for the rides as the time goes by, all that stuff is super rewarding," said the bike shop's owner Nathan Marquez. "If there is more people on bikes, the world is going to be a better place."

EaDo Bike Co. is located at 912 Saint Charles St.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhistoric districtabc13 plus eadoabc13 plusbicyclebikesbike race
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
Man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child
TSU president's leave linked to 3-month investigation
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
Show More
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
Houston jeweler giving away free 2-ct. engagement ring
More TOP STORIES News