Houston Dynamo rep names of child cancer patients on their jerseys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo honored the ongoing effort to defeat childhood cancer during Saturday's game by wearing jerseys that featured the names of pediatric cancer patients.The starting 11 stormed the field at BBVA Stadium wearing the name of a boy or girl who's undergoing treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.MD Anderson is the world's leading cancer research and treatment facility. It's also the official cancer center of the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash.The month of September is also Kick Childhood Cancer month in Major League Soccer.Typically, the Dynamo invite pediatric cancer patients to walk onto the field with the players but because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the team decided to honor them in a different way.