SOCIETY

Dunkin Donuts employee saves man's life with CPR

EMBED </>More Videos

When a man collapsed at a rest stop, one Dunkin Donuts employee didn't hesitate to jump into action.

CANDIA, New Hampshire (KTRK) --
A Dunkin Donuts employee saved a man's life after he collapsed at a rest stop.

David Wood, 29, fell to the ground in front of his truck Wednesday morning.

A customer in the Dunkin drive-thru saw what happened and told the employees to call for help. That's when 24-year-old April Merchant came running out.

She performed CPR for several minutes until police could arrive and take over.

David is going to be OK. April credits a CPR class she took in college with saving his life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycprrescuedunkin' donutsu.s. & worldNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Mom touched by stranger's kind gesture after daughter's death
Good Samaritans jump to help woman in overturned SUV
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
More Society
Top Stories
WWE star Becky Lynch didn't hold back on Ronda Rousey
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
Houston Weather: Fog and drizzle clearing by the afternoon
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Cruz, Cornyn sponsor bill to put Bush 41 and Barbara on coin
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Show More
Bank issues big refund to man after thief takes over account
Flames shoot from ground during NYC manhole explosions
Police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
Houston hangover pill startup toasts to a new direction
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
More News