Society

Video shows Dulles HS coach 'repeatedly' saying racial slur in classroom

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.

In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.

The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.

Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying that racial slurs are "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."



The name of the teacher has not yet been released. It's not clear if the coach is still employed with the district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videohigh schoolracismstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath accused of leading 2 street gangs
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
A cool Friday but it won't last
Underground & flying high: Big changes for Houston freeways
Here's how METRO plans to condense traffic on the Katy Freeway
Show More
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
ABC13's Morning News - February 7, 2020
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
HPD to UFC: Meet the HPD officer fighting in weekend event
Woman mauled by pit bulls recalls attack that also killed friend
More TOP STORIES News