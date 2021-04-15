texas news

State trooper shot in eye by suspected mass shooter returns home

EMBED <>More Videos

Wounded Texas DPS trooper gets hero's welcome

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was wounded while trying to apprehend a suspected mass shooter in Bryan, Texas, last week received a hero's welcome home.

Trooper Juan Tovar was shot in the eye while trying to apprehend suspect Larry Bollin on April 8 after Bollin opened fire at Kent Moore Cabinets, killing one person and injuring five others, including Tovar.

According to a fundraiser for Tovar on the Help A Hero website, his vehicle was struck by bullets 13 times as he tried to return fire on the suspect.

After undergoing surgery and being released from the hospital on Wednesday, Tovar was welcomed back to Madisonville, where he's a resident, in a drive-by parade.

"It gives me chills to think we almost lost one of our own, and I'm thankful that he's still here with us," longtime friend Kathy Simpson told KBTX.

DPS said in a tweet that although Tovar is out of the hospital he still has many challenges ahead.



Still, the community has continued to show support for him.

Also on Wednesday, because Tovar was unable to attend his son's baseball game, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him.

"We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words," the department said in a tweet with photos from Tovar's son's game.



Organizations and Madisonville businesses have stepped up to try to raise money for Tovar and his family.

McKenzie's BBQ in Madisonville plans to hold an event on April 16 and the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation said it's accepting donations to provide financial help to Tovar's family as well.

Tovar, 27, has been with the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2017. He is stationed in Madison County, and works for the Texas Highway Patrol in Madisonville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair featuring positions in Brenham area
Baylor refuses title Jeep after dealer's insensitive remark
Man killed while lying in the road by Texas DPS cruiser
Multiple earthquakes reported across Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of showers and storms Thursday
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death
Man killed while lying in the road by Texas DPS cruiser
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair featuring positions in Brenham area
Why is Harris Co. still at the highest COVID-19 threat level?
Doctor says keeping J&J vaccine paused for all a 'mistake'
Baylor refuses title Jeep after dealer's insensitive remark
Show More
Conroe ISD bus driver makes boy 'Official Bus Patrol'
Tax Day is not April 15 this year, pushed until next month
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Man caught on camera dumping dog at N. Harris Co. gas station
Multiple earthquakes reported across Texas
More TOP STORIES News