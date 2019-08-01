Society

Dozens injured in water park wave pool malfunction in China

CHINA -- Officials in China have temporarily closed a waterpark while they try to figure out why a gentle wave pool produced a man-made tsunami.

The now-viral video shows a giant wave crashing into visitors at the amusement park last weekend.

Many guests tried to swim away from the wall of water but wound up smashing into one another.

At least 44 people were hurt.

Fortunately, none of the injuries were serious.

Officials believe faulty electrical equipment may be to blame.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaterchina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
ABC13 Evening News for August 1, 2019
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
Prop B mediation between city and firefighters fails again
Restaurant sued over sex assault allegations for 2nd time in 1 year
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
Deaf pizza delivery woman has car stolen
Show More
Texas pet owners, beware: Flea-borne Typhus cases on the rise
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
'Bachelor in Paradise' star gives birth to 2nd child in closet
Gallery Furniture and Astros Foundation team up for shoe giveaway
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
More TOP STORIES News