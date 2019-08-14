Downtown sidewalk blossoms into Instagram worthy selfie spot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sidewalk in front of the Alley Theatre appeared to blossom overnight as hundreds of flowers and hearts made of temporary marking tape appeared with the message "Meet on the Hearts."The goal is to encourage exploration of Houston's world-renowned performing arts scene.The new art installation by Joan Dodd features a Playbill frame on the wall of the theater, encouraging those passing by to strike a pose and imagine themselves in their own Broadway show.It also features yellow hearts and flowers all over the sidewalk.Instagram users are loving the new picture perfect spot.The installation is part of the promotion for the Theatre District's free, family-friendly open house on Aug. 25, where you can explore the Alley Theatre and other art in the district.