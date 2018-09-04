SOCIETY

Don't Mess with Texas: How to report a litterbug

How to report a litterbug

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to report litter bugs.

They tweeted, "Tired of seeing people toss trash onto the roadway? Report those that like to litter, especially those that throw out cigarette butts."
You can turn those folks in with this online form.

TxDOT will send the litterer a "Don't Mess with Texas" litter bag and a friendly reminder to keep trash off Texas roads.
