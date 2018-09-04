Don't Mess with Texas: How to report a litterbug

Tired of seeing people toss trash onto the roadway? Report those that like to litter - especially those that throw out cigarette butts - at https://t.co/LTd1vJ1DJv. #DMWT #DoYourPart pic.twitter.com/YcQ4LLyOjB — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) September 4, 2018

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to report litter bugs.They tweeted, "Tired of seeing people toss trash onto the roadway? Report those that like to litter, especially those that throw out cigarette butts."TxDOT will send the litterer a "Don't Mess with Texas" litter bag and a friendly reminder to keep trash off Texas roads.