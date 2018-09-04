Don't Mess with Texas: How to report a litterbug

They tweeted, "Tired of seeing people toss trash onto the roadway? Report those that like to litter, especially those that throw out cigarette butts."
You can turn those folks in with this online form.
Tired of seeing people toss trash onto the roadway? Report those that like to litter - especially those that throw out cigarette butts - at https://t.co/LTd1vJ1DJv. #DMWT #DoYourPart pic.twitter.com/YcQ4LLyOjB— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) September 4, 2018
TxDOT will send the litterer a "Don't Mess with Texas" litter bag and a friendly reminder to keep trash off Texas roads.