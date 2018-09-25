SOCIETY

'Don't Mess with Nana' Livingston mayor who killed 12-foot gator gets a song

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a little ditty about Livingston Mayor Judy B. Cochran.

If a 12-foot-long, 580-pound gator killed with just one shot by Livingston Mayor Judy B. Cochran isn't enough to convince you not to mess with Cochran, maybe a song all about her huge feat will.

Inspired by Cochran's accomplishment, Patricia Bishop and Jesse Navarro created "Don't Mess with Nana" and it explains exactly why you better check yourself before you approach her.

"Don't let her snow-white hair fool you. Don't ever mess around with great-granny Nana in that tiny Texas town," the lyrics begin.

Bishop and Navarro even took care to detail how Cochran's great adventure began, explaining that it really all started three years ago when a gator killed her mini horse.

"She swore one day she'd get him, she'd get him no matter what the cost," the song says.

Once it was gator season in Polk County, all bets were off.

Cochran took down the gator with just one shot at her family's ranch along the Trinity River about a week ago.

"If you ever get a chance to visit, give the mayor a call. You just might see a big ol' ugly gator stuffed and mounted on the wall," the ditty continues.

The tune is Nana-approved, by the way. Bishop and Navarro say they received permission to post the song.

Watch the video above to listen to the whole song.

RELATED: Livingston mayor shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Judy Cochran says it took just one shot to kill the massive alligator.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyalligatormusicpetsanimalsLivingston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra, Sep 22 - Innovative Lasers
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Food service worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
More Society
Top Stories
Relative of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
Ted Cruz, wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Another weak cool front brings heavy rain on Wednesday
Some Verizon users across Houston area reporting outage
Extra police at all Aldine ISD high schools today after threat
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
HERO DOG: Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Show More
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
ATM thieves crash into pole, cause power outage in NE Houston
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
Houston man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
More News