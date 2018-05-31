"A dumb idea." That's what one woman is saying about some guys who decided to turn their Jeep into a boat.Jordan Denike was at the beach in San Luis Pass on Memorial Day when she saw a big Jeep in the water.The video she recorded shows a guy hanging out of the passenger side of the Jeep while a man drives the vehicle through the waves.But it doesn't last very long."Sure enough, they turned around towards the ocean and lost traction," Denike said.The sight of it attracted a big crowd."The second I saw them that deep in the water without a snorkel, I knew that it wasn't going to end well," Denike said.Nope. It didn't.The Jeep got stuck, and several people got into the water to try and help.We can't imagine that the Jeep is driveable now.This could be a lesson for others at the beach. Don't drive in the water.