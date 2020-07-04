Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr., right, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, listen as President Trump speaks about the 2020 census, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn't showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.



Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative, but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump's reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco from 2000 to 2004. She was married to current California Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth dakotadonald trumpgavin newsomcoronaviruspoliticsdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 positivity rate in TX increases to 14% ahead of July 4
Eviction cases move forward as COVID cases rise
Gov. Abbott says your kids could be learning at home this fall
HFD Chief: 'Perfect Storm' as holiday brings staffing crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LULAC urges Latinas not to join the military right now
HFD Chief: 'Perfect Storm' as holiday brings staffing crisis
Need a COVID-19 test? Here's what you need to know
How fireworks at Shell Freedom Over Texas will be different
COVID-19 positivity rate in TX increases to 14% ahead of July 4
Atmospheric fireworks possible this weekend
8-year-old killed in shooting at Alabama mall
Show More
Gov. Abbott says your kids could be learning at home this fall
Eviction cases move forward as COVID cases rise
31 MLB players test positive for COVID-19
Protesters blocking road to Mount Rushmore before Trump event
Watch Shell Freedom Over Texas, help a cause right from your sofa
More TOP STORIES News