Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for kids in new video series

Now you can grab the kids for storytime with Dolly Parton - virtually.

The legendary singer will host "Goodnight with Dolly" starting Thursday, April 2.

It will run every Thursday through June 4, according to a Facebook post from Parton's Imagination Library page.

In a video posted to the page Monday night, Parton calls herself "the book lady" and said the first book up on the list is "The Little Engine That Could."

The first reading will start at 7 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last about 15 minutes.

To join the fun, head to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Facebook page.

