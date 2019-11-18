Society

Dog Day event at Galleria has photo shoots for dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dog lovers, rejoice!

The FOMO Factory at the Galleria Mall is hosting its Dog Day celebration on Monday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.



Owners will be able to snag the perfect picture of their furry friend! Pricing includes a picture of you and your dog for $39. If you want to get more bang for your buck, a VIP Doggy Package, which includes private photographer for you and pooch, will cost you $150.

Click here to buy your tickets.

