Society

Dog and volunteer find missing 72-year-old man in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his loyal dog used their instincts to reunite a missing Fulshear man with his family.

Matt Pierce and his dog Rebee found 72-year-old Mohammad Hadi on Monday.

Authorities say Hadi had been missing for more than 24 hours after he never returned from his walk on Sunday.

Search teams scoured the Cress Creek Ran area, but Pierce and Rebee happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Pierce noticed an open gate in the area and decided to investigate. Moments later, he heard someone calling for help and Rebee led him to Hadi.

Officials say Hadi was severely dehydrated, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfulsheardogmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 Houston teens hospitalized after vaping: health officials
ABC13's The Midday
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Worker injured in warehouse flash fire near Channelview
Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
Show More
Apple Event: New iPhone expected to be unveiled
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Texans drop season opener to Saints 30-28 at final second
Texans wide receiver kneels during national anthem
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
More TOP STORIES News