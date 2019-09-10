Dog and volunteer find missing 72-year-old man in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his loyal dog used their instincts to reunite a missing Fulshear man with his family.Matt Pierce and his dog Rebee found 72-year-old Mohammad Hadi on Monday.Authorities say Hadi had been missing for more than 24 hours after he never returned from his walk on Sunday.Search teams scoured the Cress Creek Ran area, but Pierce and Rebee happened to be at the right place at the right time.Pierce noticed an open gate in the area and decided to investigate. Moments later, he heard someone calling for help and Rebee led him to Hadi.Officials say Hadi was severely dehydrated, but is expected to make a full recovery.