Society

Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California dog is going to share this upcoming Christmas with his new family after a Christmas miracle.

Seamus has been part of the Fresno Bully Rescue for more than five years.

The nine-year-old dog has spent more than half of his life in the shelter, and he finally has a new home.

The Fresno Bully Rescue describes him as 'Seamus the Donut Killer' because of his love for the treat.

He had some specific needs, like no kids and no other dogs for his future home, but thankfully he found what he needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniapit bullcute animalsdoganimalsu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of Austin mom found dead to reunite with family: CPS
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
ABC13 Evening News for December 23, 2019
Channelview resident kills 3 suspected burglars inside home
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
Family threaten to be evicted because of two-year-old ill son
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Show More
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor wants there to be Lizzo Day in Houston
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
More TOP STORIES News