EMBED >More News Videos UT Health sports cardiologist Dr. John Higgins discusses the top things to do before a game to avoid stress and anxiety.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know the World Series can be stressful. ABC13 sat down with a UT Health doctor to discuss the top tips to remain calm when dealing with World Series anxiety.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.