BIRTH

Dad helps his daughter deliver baby thanks to emergency dispatcher

EMBED </>More Videos

Kansas dispatcher helps grandpa deliver daughter's baby

WICHITA, Kansas --
A man in rural Kansas helped his daughter deliver a baby thanks to coaching from an emergency dispatcher.

Harvey County Communications said in a Facebook post that the man called 911 around 3 a.m. Thursday to report that his daughter was about to give birth. The man followed the dispatcher's instructions to help deliver his granddaughter. Firefighters and paramedics showed up seven minutes later.

The post says mom and baby were taken to a Wichita hospital in good condition.

The post praised the dispatcher, as well as the infant's grandfather for "calmly" following instruction.

A follow-up post reported that the grandfather said it felt like the dispatcher "had done this many times before." However, Harvey County Communications said it's the first time any of its dispatchers have helped deliver a baby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabyKansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRTH
Identical twins give birth to daughters on the same day
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Mom dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Miracle Baby: Born 13 weeks early at 1 lb, 4 oz heads home
C-section rates in US doubled from 15 years ago
More birth
SOCIETY
WEDDING CRASHER: Alex Bregman shows up to crash fans wedding
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Mandatory water restrictions begin Monday for Galveston
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
More Society
Top Stories
WEDDING CRASHER: Alex Bregman shows up to crash fans wedding
Convenience store clerk shot and killed in northwest Houston
Carjacking suspect crashes into family SUV during chase
Severe weather threat maybe one more Tropical Storm
Police: Man shot multiple times in Bombshells parking lot
Storms overnight and a much cooler day expected Monday
Disabled dog is rescued after falling down 30-foot cliff
Police arrest 3 men accused of injuring cyclist with booby trap
Show More
23 dead in massive wildfire in Northern California: Officials
College student from Houston escapes California wildfire
Woman shot in the head in southwest Houston, police say
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
More News