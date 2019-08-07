ABC13 & You

Disney's Summer of Service 2019

HOUSTON -- Disney's Summer of Service wants to inspire YOU to volunteer in your own community.

You can inspire kids, families, and communities to create the future they imagine through volunteerism.

ABC13 wants to showcase your good deeds!

Please send us your volunteerism experience by using photos, videos, whatever you have to tell your story and we will post on our social platforms to hopefully inspire others to volunteer.

Whether it's shining a spotlight on a local hero or showing us how you've made a difference in your own backyard, we want to know how our neighbors are making a difference.

Between now and September 30th, Direct message us on Facebook at @ABC13andYou.

We can't wait to start sharing your amazing stories!
