ANAHEIM, California --Visiting Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will now cost you more.
Some daily tickets, annual passes and parking increased by as much as 25 percent on Sunday.
A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular days are $129, and peak-day tickets are $149. The least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Florida is $109.
The price hikes come as more visitors are expected for this summer's opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."
It is the second round of price increases in the past year.
"We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger.
Good news for locals: Starting Monday, Disneyland is offering special three-day tickets for Southern California residents. Eligible guests can visit either park or both parks at special rates. In addition to the three-day tickets, all three Disneyland hotels are offering special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.