Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim raised the American flag during a touching ceremony at the park Friday morning.

The American and Californian flags were both raised along Main Street, U.S.A. during the ceremony, which took place at approximately 6:30 a.m.

MORE: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The resort, which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted about the event on Facebook, captioning the ceremony as follows:

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort are continuing to raise the American flag on Main Street, U.S.A. during the park's closure. May this simple moment be a source of hope and inspiration for you today. It's also a heartfelt reminder that our traditions are still very much alive.

WATCH: Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home performance
EMBED More News Videos

DISNEY MAGIC: Disneyland's Dapper Dans, from across California to as far as Texas, bring some cheer with a first-ever at-home singing performance to entertain fans worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak.



MORE: How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimcaliforniaamusement parkdisneycoronavirusdisneylandcoronavirus pandemicamerican flagcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Rosenberg church offering drive-thru prayers for Good Friday
Doctors, nurses cheer for COVID-19 survivor: VIDEO
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Tree crashes into Piney Point Village home
Man dies after arriving at Chick-Fil-A with gunshot wound
Mom asks to save son's birthday money amid unemployment
Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend
Rosenberg church offering drive-thru prayers for Good Friday
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
Show More
How to get mortgage relief if you recently lost your job
Jeff Bagwell shares incredible insights from his 15-year career
Storm causes tree to topple onto roof of Cypress home
Plant explosion at refinery near New Orleans injures 1
Mom and 17-month-old survive rollover crash in NE Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News