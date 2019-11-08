Society

Disneyland Resort is decked out for the holidays

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It's officially the most wonderful time of the year at the Disneyland Resort. Friday is the first day both parks will be decked out for the holidays.

At Disneyland, Sleeping Beauty Castle, It's a Small World and the Haunted Mansion will be holiday themed.

There will also be the Christmas Fantasy Parade and the "Believe... In Holiday Magic" fireworks show.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl are back, as well as World of Color -- Season of Light.

The holiday season continues at Disneyland Resort through January 6.

Visit this page for more information on holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimholidaydisneydisneylandholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Show More
Simone Biles stays in kennel for Abandon Animal Rescue fundraiser
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
More TOP STORIES News