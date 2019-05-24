Society

Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

DOWNEY, Calif. -- If you think you have what it takes to defend the Dark Side in a galaxy far, far away, Disneyland may have the perfect job for you.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."

Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.

The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.

Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.

