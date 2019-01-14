DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --Rows and rows of canned goods, diapers, baby formula, and laundry detergent fill Mary Bass's dining room, where she has spent days working to map out ways to help local families impacted by the weeks-long government shut down.
"Diapers and pet food and paper towels, those are a big need," Bass said.
When crisis strikes, Bass says she gets to work with her Chef's Table Charities, which is based out of Dickinson and works to serve those in need who live in Galveston County.
Bass saw Facebook posts from families of members of the Coast Guard, who are government employees and do not receive paychecks when the government is shut down.
Her dining room is now a makeshift donation center where families in need will receive carefully packed bags of necessities with donations coming from the community.
"These are families that aren't looking for handouts," she said. "They don't have a choice."
So far, 40 local Coast Guard families have come forward asking for assistance as they continue to ride out the shutdown.
Fundraisers are being planned to help collect more money that Bass says will go directly toward helping the local families impacted by the shutdown. Details will be posted to the organization's Facebook page.
For more information on how to donate or receive assistance, visit www.chefstablecharities.org.
