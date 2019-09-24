Deshaun Watson invites hero teen to Houston Texans game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5555611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When everyone got their phones to record what was going on, Jayden Payne jumped in to help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The teen hero who pulled a woman and her child from a flooded ditch during the worst of Imelda has a new fan: Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.Jayden Payne, who is a student-athlete for the Aldine High School football team, joined two other men in saving the stranded flood survivors last Thursday near campus."I kicked my slides off and I took my I.D. off, threw my wallet, and I just ran across in front of all the cars. I didn't care that there were cars coming," Jayden told "Good Morning America."A day after Watson led his Texans to a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the star QB sent Jayden an invite to the team's next game."Jayden - you are a real life hero! I'd like to invite you to be our special guest at our game this Sunday vs. the Panthers," Watson tweeted.In response, the teen told Watson, "Thank you soooo much."Much like Watson, Jayden uses his feet on the field. He's a running back for Aldine.