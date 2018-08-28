ACT OF KINDNESS

Harris Co. constable deputy helps homeless man with new look, clothes and bus ticket home for fresh start

Constable deputy offers to help give homeless man fresh start

A constable deputy added life changer to his duties after offering to help a homeless man with a fresh start.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the deputy encountered a man named Joseph who was trying to seek shade along Spring Cypress Road.

Joseph told the deputy he had been homeless for the past four years and that all of his belongings were stolen.

The constable's office also said Joseph desperately wanted to get back to his family in Alabama and start over.

It was at that point that the deputy took it upon himself to get Joseph cleaned up for the life change he needs.

Joseph was was taken to a showering facility and then to a barber shop. The constable's office said a church was also able to get him new clothes, shoes, accessories and a bus ticket home to Alabama.

"Good luck, Joseph! Constable Deputies are rooting for you!!" the constable's office said. "Also a huge thanks to our deputy, you have indefinitely changed a life."

