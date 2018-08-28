EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3868653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!

A Houston police officer sprung into action to help a man who was targeted by a thief at Walmart.

A constable deputy added life changer to his duties after offering to help a homeless man with a fresh start.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the deputy encountered a man named Joseph who was trying to seek shade along Spring Cypress Road.Joseph told the deputy he had been homeless for the past four years and that all of his belongings were stolen.The constable's office also said Joseph desperately wanted to get back to his family in Alabama and start over.It was at that point that the deputy took it upon himself to get Joseph cleaned up for the life change he needs.Joseph was was taken to a showering facility and then to a barber shop. The constable's office said a church was also able to get him new clothes, shoes, accessories and a bus ticket home to Alabama."Good luck, Joseph! Constable Deputies are rooting for you!!" the constable's office said. "Also a huge thanks to our deputy, you have indefinitely changed a life."