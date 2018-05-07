EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3436289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was seen dangling from the concrete railing, while onlookers gathered feet below- holding out their arms to catch the man if he let go.

Heroic work here to save this man’s life - good outcome. @HCSOTexas Deputy’s Cruz & Leal were able to pull this man to safety. Deputy Leal sustained a minor injury, but is good. #hounews #lesm RT @abc13houston: https://t.co/1DUT6yfKjD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 6, 2018

Traffic on 45 north came to an abrupt halt Sunday morning as drama unfolded on the freeway overpass.A suicidal man was seen dangling from the concrete railing. Onlookers gathered below the overpass and held out their arms to catch the man if he let go.David Garcia, 19, recorded the whole incident, which he said lasted four minutes."At the beginning, it was one person up there. He was talking to him," Garcia said. "But then, I guess something happened and he was going to go through with it.Garcia told Eyewitness News that the man almost jumped."He almost jumped. He dangles and put his whole body over and then he wiggled out of his shirt," Garcia said.Two deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office pulled the man to safety.In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Deputy Leal suffered a minor injury, but is in good condition.The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. His identity has not been released.