Deputies locate parent of man found over the weekend who only goes by "Sam"

Authorities have located the parent of a man who was found over the weekend who only knows his name as "Sam."

Deputies say "Sam" was found Saturday night, Oct. 19, in northwest Harris County.

He was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital for an unknown medical reason. According to deputies, "Sam" doesn't know any other information about himself, his family or his caretakers.

Doctors say he is between 40 to 50 years of age.
