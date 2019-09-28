Society

Delaware school district apologizes for playing Roseanne anthem

SEAFORD, Delaware -- A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match this week, surprising spectators with Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990s rendition.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High.



A letter by Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved, per an investigation into the lapse. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used.

It says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the country and its armed forces. It says the district will use a district-approved version in the future.



