SOCIETY

Deer Park man who was dead for 22 minutes revived by quick-thinking officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenneth Lawton's heart stopped suddenly, but his wife says he's still here 'by the grace of God' and the help of a Deer Park police officer.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
Kenneth Lawton probably shouldn't be alive, but his wife says he got a second chance thanks to God and a Deer Park police officer.

Halle Lawton says her husband was dead for 22 long minutes after his heart stopped while they were having a conversation on Aug. 30.

Halle called 9-1-1 when she realized her husband didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing.

Officer M. Ross arrived within two minutes and started CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Kenneth not only survived the emergency, he had no lasting brain injuries, leading doctors to call him a "miracle man."

The Lawtons met with Officer Ross for the first time since the ordeal on Tuesday to say thanks.

Halle told ABC13's Tom Abrahams it's because of Officer Ross and "the grace of God" that he's still alive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymedical emergencyheart healthpolice officergood newstexas newsDeer Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Girl in heartbreaking viral video meets her Houston Astros
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Dog owners give pets 'Freedom Burgers' to honor dog rescuer
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
More Society
Top Stories
2 exposed to powdery substance at Cruz's campaign office
Police swarm Church's Chicken in NW Houston after shooting
Surveillance camera captures dad beating 6-year-old son
Girl in heartbreaking viral video meets her Houston Astros
Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall
Rockets fans to get Harden MVP bobblehead on opening night
New Health Museum exhibit lets you try on someone else's body
Trial starts for man accused of killing pizzeria employee
Show More
Man found guilty for murder could face life in prison
Astros fans can get Lyft discount to weekend's ALDS games
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Man arrested after stealing car from woman he met online
Mom upset surf resort remained opened after CDC investigation
More News