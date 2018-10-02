Kenneth Lawton probably shouldn't be alive, but his wife says he got a second chance thanks to God and a Deer Park police officer.Halle Lawton says her husband was dead for 22 long minutes after his heart stopped while they were having a conversation on Aug. 30.Halle called 9-1-1 when she realized her husband didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing.Officer M. Ross arrived within two minutes and started CPR until an ambulance arrived.Kenneth not only survived the emergency, he had no lasting brain injuries, leading doctors to call him a "miracle man."The Lawtons met with Officer Ross for the first time since the ordeal on Tuesday to say thanks.Halle told ABC13's Tom Abrahams it's because of Officer Ross and "the grace of God" that he's still alive.