DeAndre Hopkins' mom spreads cheer to kids in unfortunate situations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5625455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DeAndre Hopkins and his mother share the emotional story about how an acid attack changed their lives.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5424346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DeAndre Hopkins' mom provides women with makeovers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of Texans star DeAndre Hopkins' helped spread holiday cheer in downtown Houston on Friday.Sabrina Greenlee and her nonprofitteamed up with Aid To Victims of Domestic Abuse, also known asThe groups hosted a holiday party for about 50 children. The kids' parents have lived through domestic abuse situations.AVDA offers free legal representation of victims of domestic abuse.Santa Claus was even spotted among the crowd.