DeAndre Hopkins' mom spreads cheer to kids in unfortunate situations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of Texans star DeAndre Hopkins' helped spread holiday cheer in downtown Houston on Friday.

Sabrina Greenlee and her nonprofit S.M.O.O.O.T.H teamed up with Aid To Victims of Domestic Abuse, also known as AVDA.

The groups hosted a holiday party for about 50 children. The kids' parents have lived through domestic abuse situations.

AVDA offers free legal representation of victims of domestic abuse.

Santa Claus was even spotted among the crowd.

