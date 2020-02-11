society

Bag of dead birds confiscated from passenger arriving from China at Virginia airport

A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CHANTILLY, Va. -- A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came into Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on January 27.

Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Maryland. The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog.

"These dead birds are prohibited from importation to the United States as unprocessed birds pose a potentially significant disease threat to our nation's poultry industries and more alarmingly to our citizens as potential vectors of avian influenza," Casey Durst, the director of field operations for CBP in Baltimore, said in a press release.

The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.

CBP officials say agents seized nearly 5,000 prohibited animal, plant and meat byproduct, as well as soil and insects at the U.S. border on average each day last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypetsocietyborder patrolu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Teen battling cystic fibrosis made an honorary firefighter
6-year-old told he can't wear earrings at school, mom says
Conroe couple tired of the dark Turns to Ted to get the light on
A homeless Houstonian died every 3 days last year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene
Suspected rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
Chilly today with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
MLB cheating scandal: Former Astros Marwin Gonzalez apologizes
Bond set at $100 for former Galena Park ISD employee
Man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
'Guac Mode': Chipotle is giving away free guacamole
Show More
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Food, fitness, friends: a popular all-in-one health app launches
Happy birthday, Mattress Mack! 8 reasons why we love you
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
More TOP STORIES News