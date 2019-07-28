D.C. taxpayers spend nearly half a million on self-cleaning toilet

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- It appears tax payers in D.C. were literally flushing money down the toilet.Not just a few dollars, but nearly half a million, all on a self-cleaning toilet.According to a recent audit in the District of Columbia, Metro services purchased a facility in 2013 for commuters to use the restroom.The toilet and floor were supposed to clean themselves, but that audit shows it didn't.And even worse, they paid up to $35,000 a year on maintenance alone.The city says riders welcomed the new, high-tech system in 2003.They've since added other, non-self-cleaning facilities.