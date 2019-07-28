D.C. taxpayers spend nearly half a million on self-cleaning toilet

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- It appears tax payers in D.C. were literally flushing money down the toilet.
Not just a few dollars, but nearly half a million, all on a self-cleaning toilet.
According to a recent audit in the District of Columbia, Metro services purchased a facility in 2013 for commuters to use the restroom.
The toilet and floor were supposed to clean themselves, but that audit shows it didn't.
And even worse, they paid up to $35,000 a year on maintenance alone.
The city says riders welcomed the new, high-tech system in 2003.
They've since added other, non-self-cleaning facilities.
