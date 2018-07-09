MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --Authorities are investigating a daycare after an 8-month-old boy was reportedly badly injured while under their care.
Judale Malone's mother, Rahzeena Hamilton, says her smiling boy's laughter was silenced by tears.
Hamilton says it was not long after she dropped off Judale at the Harvest Learning Center Daycare Friday morning that she received the concerning call.
"She's like 'yes Ms. Hamilton, can you come get Judale, he got bit by a mosquito bite. We think he has an allergic reaction," Hamilton told WITI.
But when Hamilton went to pick up her son, she says his bruises told a different story.
"His head is swollen and some of his hair got scraped off, he has bruising in the ear," Hamilton said.
Hamilton then took her son to two different hospitals where doctors performed tests and a CT scan and told her they did not find a mosquito bite on little Judale.
Police are now investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case at the daycare.
The daycare's owner said she could not comment until the investigation is complete, but Hamilton says she just wants to know exactly what happened.
"I'm still waiting to know the whole story," Hamilton said.
Previous records showed the Harvest Learning Center has had 16 health and safety violations in the last three years.