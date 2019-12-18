Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dishwashing liquid brand Dawn says you and your family have been washing dishes the wrong way.Years ago, many people would let their dishes pile up in their sinks, then combined dish soap with water to create soapy suds that cleaned the dishes.According to a new survey, most people clean as they go.Procter & Gamble invented a new Dawn dish spray designed to adapt to how people wash dishes today.It's simple: You simply spray directly on your plates or glasses, wipe and rinse. This version costs about $2 more than Dawn's traditional dish soap and will be available next month.Procter & Gamble claims the dish spray is five times faster at cutting through grease than non-ultra Dawn.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.