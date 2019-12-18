Society

Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dishwashing liquid brand Dawn says you and your family have been washing dishes the wrong way.

Years ago, many people would let their dishes pile up in their sinks, then combined dish soap with water to create soapy suds that cleaned the dishes.

According to a new survey, most people clean as they go.

Procter & Gamble invented a new Dawn dish spray designed to adapt to how people wash dishes today.

It's simple: You simply spray directly on your plates or glasses, wipe and rinse. This version costs about $2 more than Dawn's traditional dish soap and will be available next month.

Procter & Gamble claims the dish spray is five times faster at cutting through grease than non-ultra Dawn.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Show More
Conroe ISD graduate donates over $7K to pay off lunch debts
Roadwork on Texas roads on hold, but this is for how long
Family of missing mom, newborn speak out
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
More TOP STORIES News