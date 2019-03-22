ABC13 & You

8-year-old cancer survivor starts toy drive for kids battling cancer

A boy from Katy is proving you're never too young to make a difference in the lives of others.

8-year-old David Lauritzen has donated thousands of toys to children battling cancer at Texas Children's West Campus. It's a mission important to him, because he has been in and out of hospitals throughout his life.

"I had cancer and I knew that they wouldn't feel good," said David.

David and his parents are behind the non-profit David's Toy Project Inc., which buys toys for pediatric cancer patients. It all started a couple of years ago, when David's mother asked him if he would like to do anything to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"He said he wanted to make kids with cancer smile," said Samantha Lauritzen, David's mom.

David started by collecting coins in a jar. His parents were surprised how much he was able to raise.

"He raised $1,100 that first year," said Samantha Lauritzen. "He talked to people at the bus stop. He would be in Wal-Mart, asking people for their coins. Never did we think that he would be able to do what he's done."

The toy drive got bigger and bigger each year. Last year, David raised $11,670.

"You just look at him and say, how does an 8-year-old do that?" said Aaron Lauritzen, David's dad.

ABC13 & You caught up with David as he collected donations, to learn more about his mission!

For more information on David's Toy Project, click here.
More TOP STORIES News