ABC13 anchor Emeritus Dave Ward signs lifelong fan's vintage 'Luv Ya Blue' truck

Albert grew up in Pasadena. He calls himself Mr. Oil and has a vintage Chevy truck he's painted in Oilers colors. Albert used to attend games in the Astrodome with his dad, who was a worker in the oil business in the 1970s.
He may live in north Texas now, but Albert says Pasadena remains in his blood and his allegiance to the iconic Oilers -- Earl Campbell, Dan Pastorini, and Bud Adams -- is still strong.
Much of the former team has autographed the "Luv Ya Blue" truck. And ABC13 anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, who used to work with the Oilers, this week had the opportunity to sign the truck too.
His signature is right beneath Wade Phillips, a guest on an upcoming episode of Dave's new podcast Dave Ward & Friends. It's available anywhere you listen to podcasts. Learn more and listen to his podcast, visit his website.
I was invited to sign the famous blue Oiler Truck. It is signed by many great Oilers players including Dan Pastorini. Very honored to put my signature next to some of the best football players & coach in history.— Dave Ward (@DaveWardTV) March 21, 2021
