Dave Ward signs books at Galveston event

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With pen in hand and a steady stream of fans, ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward continued his book tour Saturday with a stop on the island.
Ward was among the authors and literary fans at the Galveston Island Book Festival. His book, "Good evening, Friends," tells his life story, including his 50 years at ABC13.
Ward worked with author and communications expert Jim McGrath to write the memoir, which is available for sale here.
The Galveston Island Book Festival is an annual event where readers meet exciting new authors, or say hi to their favorite local author in an atmosphere of relaxed enjoyment, according to the event profile on its Facebook page.
Ward is scheduled to sign books in Austin at the 2019 Texas Book Festival on the grounds of the State Capitol on Oct. 26-27. He's set to return to Houston for another signing on Nov. 2 at Bering's Hardware at 6102 Westheimer. For a full schedule of appearances, you can find them here.
